Transplanted heart starts functioning, next 48 hours 'very crucial'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The heart of a 50-year-old brain-dead person, which was transplanted on Kothamangalam native Leena Shibu, has started functioning. According to Dr Jose Chacko Periapuram, who led the team which conducted the surgery on Saturday, she was shifted to the ICU after the five-hour-long surgery and the next 48 hours is very crucial.

“The surgery was successful and she is being closely observed. Her health condition is fully satisfactory. She will be removed from ventilator support on Monday,” Dr Jose told media persons at Lisie Hospital on Sunday. He said it was the intervention of the state government that made it possible.

Head of the Cardiology Department Dr Rony Mathew Kadavil elaborated on the further treatment of the patient. Leena was suffering from heart problems for over 10 years, and later she was diagnosed with ‘Ischemic Cardiomyopathy’ — a condition in which the heart’s ability to pump blood is reduced due to damage brought about by inadequate blood supply to an organ.