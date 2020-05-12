COVID-19 experience to prove handy for nurses

ANUJASUSAN VARGHESE By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When she completed her BSc nursing around a one-and-half years ago, Neenu Varghese, 23, like her classmates, had her eyes set on a career in the West, preferably the European Union. For her, the good pay and less cumbersome immigration process were the USPs for a career overseas. But when developed countries, from the US to Europe and West Asia, started tightening immigration rules, preferring natives to immigrants for jobs, Neenu suffered a setback.

Now, she feels things will change for the better. “The Kerala model of fighting COVID-19 and its healthcare system is being appreciated globally. I believe this will usher in more opportunities for nurses and doctors from Kerala abroad in the coming years,” said Neenu who is waiting to clear the B2 paper (a language proficiency paper) in German language and then fly to Germany. “I am very hopeful I will be able to do so,” said the Angamaly resident.

Every year, thousands of nursing students pass out from nearly 100 nursing colleges in the state and the coming years could prove helpful for them, thanks to the recognition the state is getting, said experts. They said the pandemic has led to a surge in the need and demand for qualified healthcare professionals, primarily doctors and nurses, across the globe.

Many countries, including the UK, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the US, have turned to India to fill critical gaps in their overstretched healthcare system and have eased immigration regulations to facilitate the entry of nurses and doctors from other nations. This has opened up a flood of opportunities for nurses keen on working abroad. “While Oman and Qatar are not entertaining recruitment of nurses, UK requires a large number of them, as the National Health Service plans to bring at least 10,000 nurses for recruitment. Due to the lockdown, this process has been affected,” said Ajinas A M, Assistant Secretary-General of Trained Nurses Association of India.

Doctors said there is a demand for Indian nurses abroad. Sources said soon, over 4,000 nurses will be recruited to work in Saudi Arabia and over 2,000 in Kuwait. “The advantage for nurses from India is that they have good theoretical and practical knowledge. Short of prescribing medicines and conducting independent surgeries, our nurses can do anything in healthcare. Maternity and gynaecology nurses are in demand abroad. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have requested the Centre to facilitate the movement of nurses,” Ajinas said.

He said the UK is in need of nurses and doctors especially due to Brexit. Most of the nurses who worked in the UK shifted to countries like New Zealand and Australia. “The formalities to recruit around 3,000 nurses is over but they are unable to travel due to the lockdown,” he said. As per Indian Nursing Council records, there are over 17 lakh nurses in India. “This is definitely a good opportunity for nurses, but there is a risk. It will be a long time before we get rid of the virus and we will have to live with it until then. As far as the nurses are concerned, they are prepared for the worst,” said Dr Abraham Varghese, state president of Indian Medical Association.