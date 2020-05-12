STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Here are some pages from quarantine counsellors’ diary

The psycho-social school counselors are becoming the voice of solace for people in quarantine.

Express Illustration.

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Spending time in quarantine all alone, cut off from your near and dear ones, is tough. The experience is enough to test the mental stability of a person. Keeping the situation in mind, the state government had pressed psycho-social school counsellors into service to help the quarantined people. 

Express shares the experiences of some of these counsellors who have been diligently taking care of the psychological welfare of those in isolation or quarantine.

“We encounter many people during our duty whose stories tear us up,” said Sini Jose, psycho-social school counsellor, ICDS, Koovappady. According to Sini, she had dialled an elderly woman as part of her usual tele counselling session. “Never did I think that I would be developing a connection with her. Having lost her husband, she was all alone. The lockdown and doubts about coronavirus had her on tenterhooks. We talked for a long time,” said Sini who feels content to have been the voice of solace to many senior citizens during these times.

A counsellor at work 

For Mahita Vipinchandran, a psycho-social counsellor with Edappally ICDS, being able to help a seven-year-old boy who was quarantined along with his mother, was a satisfying experience.

“The little boy’s entire routine came to a grinding halt,” said Mahita who was asked by Women and Child Development Ernakulam programme officer Maya Krishnan to contact the boy. 

“When I called him, I could hear the sadness and pain in his voice. Everything changed for him overnight after his mother came from the UK and was placed in isolation. He was forced to remain inside his flat and forego his playtime with friends,” she said. She gave tips on various activities that he could do at home.

“We then made a video of these activities and helped many other kids in a similar situation,” she adds.

According to Anumol P R, a counsellor with Muvattupuzha ICDS, the woes of people differ. “I happened to counsel a mother and her son who had come from Dubai. Her eldest son tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be admitted to hospital. The mother called me in panic and asked me to talk to her son who was depressed,” said Anumol. 

“I could discern the panic in her son’s voice. So, through the entire eight days, until his results came in negative, both the mother and son would call me up. I too fervently prayed with them for the results to be negative,” said Anumol.

Another counsellor had a similar but more intense experience. “It might have been sometime after 9 pm. I received a call from a young man who wanted to go out right then. He threatened to kill himself. Even before I could calm him down, he cut the call. After many attempts, I got hold of him. He was worried that he would forever be stuck at home,” she adds. The counsellor kept contact with him till the quarantine was over.

