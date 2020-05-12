COVID-19 lockdown violation: KSU,  AITUC workers booked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Monday registered cases against a slew of protesters under the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance 2020 for violating lockdown norms.



Five AITUC workers, who held a protest against the Centre’s move to increase working hours from 8 to 12, were booked by Palarivattom police, while five others were booked by Thoppumpady police.

Four AITUC workers each were booked by the Thrikkakara and Panangad police. The Udayamperoor police also registered a case against five AITUC workers.KSU workers, who held a protest alleging Central and state government’s apathy in bringing students stranded abroad and in other states, were also booked.



Thoppumpady police registered case against six KSU workers, while Thrikkakara police booked four activists. Four persons, who protested against alleged police misbehavior against KVVES president T Nazirudheen, were booked by Panangad police.