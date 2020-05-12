STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Unarv project to provide jobs to returning Keralites

The project, Unarv, a brainchild of Anoop Jacob, MLA, aims at making available jobs for expatriates who decided to stay back here.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to provide job opportunities to expatriates who lost their jobs following the COVID-19 outbreak, a collective in Piravom has come up with an initiative to extend a helping hand to the expatriates and persons working outside Kerala struggling for survival. 

The project, Unarv, a brainchild of Anoop Jacob, MLA, aims at making available jobs for expatriates who decided to stay back here. As part of this, skill development training will be imparted to the skilled and unskilled workers as well.

The initiative has been receiving good response with 20 persons registering on Monday, the first day, via website www.unarv.in. 

“We are expecting around 800 to 1,000 people. Initially, we will conduct an orientation programme at Piravom for persons who registered to enhance their skills. The Agro Park and Technolodge in Piravom will coordinate the activities,” said Anoop Jacob. Only residents in the Piravom assembly constituency can apply.

A list of the establishments which want workers will be prepared. This will provide an opportunity for the employer to conduct recruitment.

The firms willing to impart skill development training will be made partners. Those who wish to join can register via www.unarv.in or sending an email via unarvpvm@gmail.com.

