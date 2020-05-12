Dedicated jails to be set up to quarantine prisoners who return after COVID-19 lockdown

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Prisons and Correctional Services Department could ward off COVID-19 spread in jails by timely releasing the prisoners. Now, to quarantine the prisoners who will return after lockdown, the department has decided to set up dedicated jails in each district and if possible COVID-19 tests will be conducted as a precautionary measure.



According to sources, one of the major challenges before the department is to ensure that the COVID-19 outbreak does not take place in jails once the prisoners return after parole and interim bail granted last month. The department is planning to conduct COVID-19 tests on these prisoners once they return.

“We will screen all persons returning after the parole or bail granted in the wake of COVID-19. However, the most challenging job is to ensure that the persons returning to jails don’t turn up as virus carriers. So, for preventing an outbreak of the virus, we have identified around 20 jails across Kerala. There will be one or more jails in each district to be used for quarantining persons returning from home. Arrangements for setting up isolation is progressing and staff will be trained to handle the situation. The quarantine period will not be less than 14 days. The prisoners currently lodged in these jails will be shifted to other prisons. We are in talks with authorities to conduct tests on the returning prisoners to ensure they had not contracted the virus,” sources said.

As many as 1,516 prisoners were sent home in batches since March last week after the lockdown came into force. As many as 611 prisoners were released after they were granted bail by Kerala High Court. The parole period of 105 prisoners was extended and around 800 prisoners mostly aged above 60 were granted parole.

“Earlier, the High Court had granted bail to prisoners till April 30 which has been extended till the end of lockdown. Other prisoners released in April have been directed to return once public transportation facilities resume. “They will be asked to return within three days after public transportation facilities resume,” he said.

According to officials, no accused persons involved in grave crimes were released. The convicted prisoners who were awarded imprisonment of seven years or less was released. Similarly, under-trial prisoners who were charged with offences that can attract only a jail term less than seven years were released.



“Currently, we have no report from the police department about released prisoners violating any release condition. There was a case of violation from Kozhikode and a police report in this regard is awaited,” he said.