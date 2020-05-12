Janakeeya Hotel turning hot favourite in district

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The majority of community kitchens, which closed down after lockdown measures were relaxed, are being converted into Janakeeya Hotels in the district. As on May 3, Ernakulam has 63 Janakeeya Hotels and each one of them is doing roaring business.



According to a Kudumbashree official, of the 63 hotels, 42 are located in rural limits, 11 incorporation limits and 10 in urban areas.



“With the state government issuing a GO regarding converting community kitchens into Janakeeya Hotels, the number of such eateries have increased,” said the official.

Sheeba Yohanannan with her team

members at Janakeeya Hotel at

Ramamangalam

The numbers will increase further, added the official. The hotels have been doing a great job during lockdown by providing food packets to hundreds.



“Though there was a slump in business due to lockdown restrictions, business is picking up these days,” said the official.

Sheeba Yohanannan, who runs the Janakeeya Hotel in Ramamangalam, said that they started the eatery on March 28.



“We started as a community kitchen and distributed around 3,050 food packets in 38 days,” she said. Though dining is not an option, we get a good number of takeaway orders, added Sheeba.

“Takeaways have gone up to 70 per day from 50. We provided rice or chappathi, a coconut-based curry, a side dish, pickle and papadam,” said Sheeba. The base price is Rs 20 for a vegetarian meal and we charge extra for a non-vegetarian side dish, she added.



Ramla Aliyar, who runs the Janakeeya Hotel near the second gate of Metro yard in Muttom, said, “From selling a mere 40 parcels per day, we are now supplying close to a 100. This is mainly due to the location in which the hotel is situated. The numbers will increase further.”