STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Janakeeya Hotel turning hot favourite in district

According to a Kudumbashree official, of the 63 hotels, 42 are located in rural limits, 11 incorporation limits and 10 in urban areas.

Published: 12th May 2020 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

Every day, around 4,300 meals are cooked at the centralised kitchen and supplied to the centres.

Image used for representation.

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The majority of community kitchens, which closed down after lockdown measures were relaxed, are being converted into Janakeeya Hotels in the district. As on May 3, Ernakulam has 63 Janakeeya Hotels and each one of them is doing roaring business. 

According to a Kudumbashree official, of the 63 hotels, 42 are located in rural limits, 11 incorporation limits and 10 in urban areas.

“With the state government issuing a GO regarding converting community kitchens into Janakeeya Hotels, the number of such eateries have increased,” said the official.

Sheeba Yohanannan with her team
members at Janakeeya Hotel at
Ramamangalam

The numbers will increase further, added the official. The hotels have been doing a great job during lockdown by providing food packets to hundreds.

“Though there was a slump in business due to lockdown restrictions, business is picking up these days,” said the official.

Sheeba Yohanannan, who runs the Janakeeya Hotel in Ramamangalam, said that they started the eatery on March 28.

“We started as a community kitchen and distributed around 3,050 food packets in 38 days,” she said. Though dining is not an option, we get a good number of takeaway orders, added Sheeba.

“Takeaways have gone up to 70 per day from 50. We provided rice or chappathi,  a coconut-based curry, a side dish, pickle and papadam,” said Sheeba. The base price is Rs 20 for a vegetarian meal and we charge extra for a non-vegetarian side dish, she added.

Ramla Aliyar, who runs the Janakeeya Hotel near the second gate of Metro yard in Muttom, said, “From selling a mere 40 parcels per day, we are now supplying close to a 100. This is mainly due to the location in which the hotel is situated. The numbers will increase further.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Janakeeya Hotel
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp