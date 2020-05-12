STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi colleges and hostels turn into swanky coronavirus quarantine facilities

In Ernakulam too, some of the prominent institutions have handed over their hostels to the district administration to set up quarantine facilities.

Published: 12th May 2020 02:33 AM

A quarantine centre in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

Image of a quarantine centre being disinfected. (Photo | PTI)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: With more and more Malayalis reaching the state from across the country and the globe, quarantine facilities have been set up across Kerala to accommodate them. While hotels, homestays and houseboats have been converted into quarantine facilities, educational institutions are also not far behind in offering their infrastructure in the time of need. 

In Ernakulam too, some of the prominent institutions have handed over their hostels to the district administration to set up quarantine facilities. They include the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, SCMS School of Engineering and Technology and the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady.

As of now, around 252 people have been quarantined in the hostels of Rajagiri College and SCMS at Kalamassery and Karukutty. “Around 40 of them may leave soon, once their quarantine period is over and their tests are negative,” said Pramod Thevanoor, director, SCMS group. He said SCMS has two facilities, one at Kalamassery and the other at Karukutty. “At Kalamassery, 77 persons who arrived on the May 7 flight from Abu Dhabi have been accommodated. While the 78 quarantined at the Karukutty hostel are Keralites who arrived from other states,” said Pramod. He said the Kalamassery and Karukutty facilities have 66 and 78 rooms, respectively. 

“All rooms are single accommodations with attached bathrooms. This was the mandatory requirement for a quarantine facility,” he said, adding that the entire facility is fully occupied at present. For families, double accommodation is provided, he said. Besides 24-hour power backup, SCMS hostels also has WiFi. 
Quarantine facility with 97 inmates has been set up at Rajagiri College, Kalamassery. 

Principal Binoy Joseph said there are 70 rooms at the hostel. “There are no NRKs. All the inmates are Keralites who arrived from other states,” he said. The college is providing single and double accommodation as per requirement. “Our hostel rooms have attached bathrooms and are apt for quarantine purposes,” he said. 

“The facility started filling from May 5 and there are no vacancies at present,” said Binoy. He said families were provided with double accommodation and the food was provided by Kalamassery municipality. “The District Collector comes in to check the facility every other day and the Police Department along with other government department officials are present here throughout,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit Dharmaraj Adat said while the district administration has taken over the varsity’s guest house and staff quarters, no one has been accommodated here so far. 

