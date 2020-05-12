STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neethu Vishakh is creatively reusing materials that would otherwise end up in trash

From discarded saucepan, wooden spoons, glass bottles, old helmet to eggshells, anything is a raw material for Neethu.

Published: 12th May 2020

Not just a creative pursuit, the act also reflects Neethu's concern for the environment.  

Not just a creative pursuit, the act also reflects Neethu’s concern for the environment.  

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: This eco-artist from the capital city is turning recyclable scraps into fine pieces of art. Neethu Vishakh, a fashion designer by profession, has decided to make good use of the lockdown period by upcycling items that would have otherwise ended up in the trash.

Not just a creative pursuit, the act also reflects Neethu’s concern for the environment.  

From discarded saucepan, wooden spoons, glass bottles, old helmet to eggshells, anything is a raw material for Neethu. She effortlessly upscales these things with amazing mural and hand paintings. 

Her works of art include a jewellery case from a discarded cardboard box, a tortoise model from coconut shell, buddha from cardboard, ‘Theyyakolam’ on a dried banana leaf, handpainted eggshells which could be used for growing microgreens and beautiful bottle arts.

“I want to show the world that trash could be made into something amazing. This is imperative to a greener future. I have started getting orders for such products and hope to deliver them once the lockdown is lifted,” says Neethu Vishakh, who owns a boutique. She had hoarded discardable items from her household for the initiative.  

“I am a fashion designer and had to take a break from my work following pregnancy. When I was ready to go back, the lockdown was declared. So, I decided to make use of my time creatively,” says Neethu, who runs a boutique in the city. She is planning to conduct an exhibition of upcycled items soon. 

“A YouTube channel is on the pipeline too, for people who would want to learn this. Many simple things which we think are of little use can be given a makeover. Even plastic milk sachets can be used for making flowers,” says Neethu.

