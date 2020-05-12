On International Nurses Day, TNIE to honour nurses with CM Vijayan’s message today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the occasion of the International Nurses Day on Tuesday, The New Indian Express, in association with Medimix, will honour the nurses of COVID-19-designated medical colleges across Kerala.



As part of the programme, Health Minister KK Shailaja will felicitate Reshma Mohandas, the nurse from Kottayam who attended to the state’s oldest COVID patients and helped them recover.

The 32-year-old was infected by the virus but is now cured. She has become the face of the nursing community in the battle against COVID in Kerala. Shailaja will present Reshma with a memento containing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s message at a function to be held in her office in Thiruvananthapuram at 11.30 am.



P Vishnukumar, general manager, The New Indian Express Kerala, and Saji James, editor, Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika, a sister publication of TNIE, will also be present on the occasion. In his message, the CM said: “In the midst of this pandemic, Malayali nurses around the world are leading the battle against it from the forefront.

They are serving as our ambassadors, even during these difficult times.” At the Kollam Medical College Hospital, Minister J Mercykutty Amma will felicitate the nurses while Minister V S Sunilkumar will do the honours at the Ernakulam MCH. Chief whip K Rajan will lead the honours at the Thrissur MCH.



Ministers A K Saseendran and Kadannapally Ramachandran will felicitate the nurses in Kozhikode and Kannur medical college hospitals, respectively. Simultaneously, nurses will be felicitated in Malappuram, Kottayam and Alappuzha medical colleges.