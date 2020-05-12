STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

On International Nurses Day, TNIE to honour nurses with CM Vijayan’s message today

As part of the programme, Health Minister KK Shailaja will felicitate Reshma Mohandas, the nurse from Kottayam who attended to the state’s oldest COVID patients and helped them recover.

Published: 12th May 2020 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Two nurses walk down an empty SM Street to reach Kottapparambu Mother and Baby Hospital in Kozhikode during coronavirus lockdown.

Two nurses walk down an empty SM Street to reach Kottapparambu Mother and Baby Hospital in Kozhikode during coronavirus lockdown. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the occasion of the International Nurses Day on Tuesday, The New Indian Express, in association with Medimix, will honour the nurses of COVID-19-designated medical colleges across Kerala.

As part of the programme, Health Minister KK Shailaja will felicitate Reshma Mohandas, the nurse from Kottayam who attended to the state’s oldest COVID patients and helped them recover.

The 32-year-old was infected by the virus but is now cured. She has become the face of the nursing community in the battle against COVID in Kerala. Shailaja will present Reshma with a memento containing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s message at a function to be held in her office in Thiruvananthapuram at 11.30 am.

P Vishnukumar, general manager, The New Indian Express Kerala, and Saji James, editor, Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika, a sister publication of TNIE, will also be present on the occasion. In his message, the CM said: “In the midst of this pandemic, Malayali nurses around the world are leading the battle against it from the forefront.

They are serving as our ambassadors, even during these difficult times.” At the Kollam Medical College Hospital, Minister J Mercykutty Amma will felicitate the nurses while Minister V S Sunilkumar will do the honours at the Ernakulam MCH. Chief whip K Rajan will lead the honours at the Thrissur MCH.

Ministers A K Saseendran and Kadannapally Ramachandran will felicitate the nurses in Kozhikode and Kannur medical college hospitals, respectively. Simultaneously, nurses will be felicitated in Malappuram, Kottayam and Alappuzha medical colleges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Nurses Day COVID-19
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp