Adfilm makers reach out with Iftaar kits

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid-19 pandemic saw individuals, institutions and organisations coming forward to help the less fortunate. However, with the lockdown being extended till May 17, people who have been helping out also needed some support. The Indian Adfilm Makers did just that.

“Over the last 35 days, Samovar Chayapeedika at Kacheripady had been reaching out to over 500 people that included the isolated, bedridden, palliative patients and also people from the financially backward section. The restaurant had been distributing dinner packets free. In addition to the packets, IAM has decided to distribute Iftar kits to the isolated section of the society,” said Sleeba Varghese, joint secretary, IAM (Indian Adfilm Makers).

Samovar is run by Nazim, an active member of IAM, along with his partner Siju. “Several like-minded souls from different walks of life have partnered with them in this journey,” said Sleeba. According to him, in the wake of the recent extension of COVID lockdown till May 17th, IAM also joined Samovar to take their noble initiative to an even larger scale.

The venture was inaugurated by IAM secretary Sijoy Varghese in the presence of joint secretary Sleeba Varghese, other IAM office bearers Arun Kumar, Suraj Tom, Appunni, Ganga Prasad and social workers like V A Sreejit, V J Thankchan, Ranjith Karunakaran. IAM also facilitated the founder partners of Samovar and had also partnered with FEFKA and Ernakulam Police Commissioner’s Office in the production of short films to create awareness on Covid.