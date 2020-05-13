Arogya Setu app: Centre asked to file statement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to file a statement on a petition challenging an order making the use of Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all employees, including those in private sector.

Standing counsel of the Centre Jaishankar V Nair submitted that with the help of Aarogya Setu app, around 130 Covid-19 hotspots had been identified. However, the petitioners said Centre’s guidelines had made it clear that prosecution proceedings will be launched against employees who do not download the app.

The bench comprising Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice M R Anitha declined the petitioners’ plea for an interim order to restrain the government from taking coercive steps, orally observing that “extraordinary situations call for extraordinary measures.”It directed the state government to file a statement explaining the measures taken to safeguard the privacy of persons.