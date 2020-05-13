Christ College’s song of nostalgia

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The alumni of Christ College, Irinjalakuda, are showing the world how to practice ‘togetherness in distance’ during the lockdown. The group of 27 former students residing in different parts of the world, including Bahrain, Qatar, the US, UAE and the Netherlands, have recently released their treasured song ‘Mrithyunjaya manthram’ online. The audio and video clips recorded by everyone using their mobile phones were later edited and put together by Qatar-based Prajeeth Ramakrishnan, the mind behind the unique venture. What made the initiative even more memorable for the group was that they were performing the song after a gap of over 20 years.

“We have been chatting regularly since the lockdown started. All 27 people who feature in the video are our classmates, seniors and juniors,” said 43-year-old Jaison Jacob who works at an advertisement production company in Dubai. The group had decided to perform the song ‘Mrithyunjaya manthram’ since it was one they knew by heart since their college days. “The song written by R K Damodaran and composed by Sebi Nayarambalam was sung by the college students in various competitions. Most of us have also performed the song live,” said Jacob.

The original composition was sent to all participants by Prajeeth Ramakrishnan to ensure they sang it in the appropriate rhythm. This helped in synchronising the audio further. The group has also launched a poster for the music video which has been designed by music director Mejo Joseph and film director Tom Emmatty, alumnus of the college. Mejo (keyboard), Harikrishna M (flute), Rakesh P Menon (tabla) and Josin Joy (chenda) rendered the music. After the success of their first music video, the 27-member team is soon planning to launch a second video which will involve around 100 people.