CIFT develops touch-free sanitiser dispensers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) here has developed three variants of touch-free sanitiser dispensing machines. The units are ideal for use in offices, markets, malls and railway stations.

The machines, equipped with automatic sensors, have been developed by CIFT Engineering division members Shyma P K, Akhil Xavier, Sharun N D, Kavya Vinod and Priyesh N S. They dispense sanitisers when one keep their hands on the counter.

Their fabrication cost is around `750 each, said CIFT director C N Ravishankar. CIFT has also developed three variants of pedal-operated hand sanitiser units. It donated one unit each to Government Taluk Hospital, Karuvelipady, and Ernakulam General Hospital.