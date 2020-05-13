STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Game Changer makes children happy amid Covid-19 lockdown blues

At a time when they usually revel in vacation activities, the unexpected lockdown has taken a toll on children's mental health.

Nuthan Manohar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when they usually revel in vacation activities, the unexpected lockdown has taken a toll on children’s mental health. While a few are coping well with the ‘new normal,’ many have shown their frustration, anger and depression. Game Changer, a joint online training programme by student police cadets (SPC) and ‘Me met me’ yoga studio, is trying to reclaim their happiness through storytelling and simple behavioural techniques.

Led by Nuthan Manohar, an international trainer, the project is aimed at SPC of Ernakulam in the age group of 11 and 16. “Through ‘Game Changer,’ we are introducing path-breaking stories of kids who single-handedly changed world narratives through their work. Even after coming from a normal background, Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai were able to create a significant impact on society. Amid all the uncertainties of Covid-19, we are trying to instil hope in our kids through these success stories,” said Manohar.

As part of the initiative, five sessions of 40-minute duration each are being organised. Each session addresses potential, setbacks, stress, fear and resilience. “When the schools announced that our summer vacation is now going to be a lockdown vacation, I was disheartened,” said Anupriya Rajesh, a student police cadet. The initiative has made lockdown vacation meaningful and truly inspiring. “I am truly happy now,” she said.

The movement which started as a 30-student online session is now helping 1,200 children find inspiration and energy. “The initiative is gradually turning children into heroes. We are planning to make it easily accessible to all children in the district,” TR Rajesh, Game Changer Initiator, ACP (District Crimes Record Bureau), Ernakulam.

Owing to overwhelming response from students attending the SPC sessions, Junior Red Cross has decided to conduct the same sessions for its members. “Once again, the results were positive and uplifting for batches of 100 students from 19 schools,” said Subramanyan C N, JRC coordinator, Kochi. Following the success, discussions are under way to introduce the same initiative in education and police departments.

