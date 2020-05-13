STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Knew I would survive, says nurse who defeated Covid

Reshma joined duty on March 12 and was one of the 16 nurses assigned to attend to state’s oldest Covid survivors – couple Thomas, 93, and Mariyamma, 88.

Published: 13th May 2020

Reshma Mohandas

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was her experience of serving at the Covid-19 ward of Kottayam Medical College and the knowledge of the disease that helped Reshma Mohandas, 32, the first staff nurse in the state to test positive for the infection, prepare for the worst. “I never panicked as I have treated Covid patients. As I didn’t have any other health issue, I knew I would survive,” Reshma told TNIE on International Nurses Day on Tuesday.

Reshma joined duty on March 12 and was one of the 16 nurses assigned to attend to state’s oldest Covid survivors – couple Thomas, 93, and Mariyamma, 88. For 12 days, Reshma continuously worked at the ward. On March 23, she started to show symptoms of the infection. “I informed my head nurse and was shifted to isolation. My colleagues started calling me to know about my contacts.

Then came the test results. Wearing a PPE suit, a doctor from the infectious diseases wing visited me and broke the news,” said Reshma. After she was discharged on April 3, Reshma went straight to her husband’s house for home quarantine. “The quarantine period ended on April 16 and I rejoined duty on April 20. I wanted to return to work at the earliest,” she said.  “There were rumours that my parents came to meet me. As a result, they could not step out of the house. Later the issue was resolved and I went home to visit them,” she said.

