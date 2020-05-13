Locked in tune

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Surfing through YouTube, I remember stumbling upon a cover of the old Mohanlal hit ‘Maaleyam marodaninju’ by Beena Liboy Praisly. Her soothing voice immediately made you nostalgic. Behind her, on the dais, was Liboy Praisly Kripesh, guitarist and composer, smiling through the song as he seamlessly strummed the guitar. The Kochi-based duo is now on its way to releasing a multilingual album under their band ‘Samandar’.

Thrissur-based guitarist Liboy grew up with parents who were interested in music. “I started by learning on an old guitar at home. Gradually, I began singing in the church choir, then for local music shows. It was in 2013 that a friend roped me in for Music Mojo, that is when I decided that music will be my career,” he says. You will find Liboy in Music Mojo seasons two, three, five and six.

He has also worked with Malayalam’s favourite composers like Gopi Sundar, Prasanth Pillai, Rahul Raj and Roby Abraham. But sitting down with Liboy, you will see that this self-taught musician is really at ease with playing. He can catch up to any tune or instrument in just seconds. “I think my key strength is listening. I hear something and I try to do the same with guitar. I observe how other musicians play too,” he says, adding that Avial’s Rex Vijayan influenced his style a lot.

Liboy met Beena during their Music Mojo debut. “I have been inclined to music since I was a kid. I used to participate in competitions at school, but with work and studies, it never got too serious,” she says. But three years ago, with Liboy’s backing, Beena became a full-time musician. Not having had formal learning is probably what makes her versatile -- switching from melody to classical and funk flawlessly. But she is contemplating taking formal lessons. “I think having some theoretical knowledge would help, especially since we are doing original songs now,” she adds.

The duo is planning to release their music album soon after lockdown ends. It will comprise just under 10 original compositions both in Malayalam and Tamil. Beena and Liboy have also been utilising their stay at home days practising music and trying out covers of their favourite songs. You can watch these on the YouTube handle Beena Liboy Praisly.