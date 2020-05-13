‘Nurses help patients recover, come back to life’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Recognising the unending gumption and resilience of nurses in the country’s battle against Covid-19, The New Indian Express honoured the angels in white on the occasion of International Nurses Day. The initiative organised in association with Medimix was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery on Tuesday.

The minister presented a memento containing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s message and a bouquet to Ernakulam MCH nursing superintendent Santy Augustine and team at the function. In his inaugural speech, Sunil Kumar congratulated the nurses for their selfless effort in treating Covid patients. “Every individual, irrespective of their status, will become weak after contracting a disease.

However, the nursing community, through compassion and care, helps the patients recover and come back to life. That’s the reason why we call them angels on earth. They risk their lives in the battle against Covid globally. I take this opportunity to remember those warriors who lost their lives while treating the patients,” he said.