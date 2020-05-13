Operation Breakthrough: Two canals to be linked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the second phase of Operation Breakthrough, the district administration has decided to link the Karanakodam and Changadampokku canals to ensure smooth drainage of water during rain in the city. The move gains significance as improper water flow in Karanakodam canal had led to the flooding at the KSEB station near Jawaharlal stadium metro station last year leading to heavy damage.

The decision to link the canals was taken at a meeting held to evaluate the work conducted in Kochi under the operation. At the meeting, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who had visited various parts of the city affected by flooding, insisted on ensuring smooth flow of water through drains and canals to prevent flooding.

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and city corporation were assigned the work of clearing blocks in the canals, their cleaning and increasing their depth. Small and main drains will also be cleaned to ensure that rain water flows into the canals. The works are to be completed before the start of the monsoon season next month.

Recently, work of cleaning and increasing the depth of Edappally canal was launched. Most small canals in the city are linked to the Edappally canal. The heavy downpour in October last year had flooded the entire city prompting the district administration to launch an action plan to resolve the issue. Soon, Operation Breakthrough, on the lines of Operation Anantha udnertaken in Thiruvananthapuram, was launched. However, the work was affected due to the lockdown.