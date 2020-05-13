Pinarayi Vijayan lauds Kerala’s nursing community

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that a major share of the appreciation the state has been receiving for its effective management of the pandemic needs to be attributed to the nursing community. “Despite the odds, nurses from both public and private sectors never turned away from caring for the patients,” he said. Since the state’s nursing community has a considerable presence at the global level, they have now become Kerala’s global ambassadors in the fight against Covid, he added.