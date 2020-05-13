STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quiky is the new app on the block

 Quiky comprises four apps with one back end.

Published: 13th May 2020 07:16 AM

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as lockdown restrictions are eased, obstacles are aplenty for the consumer. And so, Midhun P S and Abinesh T, two software engineers, considered launching their application during the pandemic, when such a facility would be highly essential. However,  their app ‘Quiky’ had obstacles to cross before receiving the essential agreements and licences to function as grocery delivery and essential services app. 
A product of their firm HackVisor Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd in Kochi, Quiky will release by Friday and aid consumers who are unable to leave their homes owing to the pandemic.

“Abhinesh and I founded HackVisor in our third year of college. It has been three years now, and we’ve been heavily invested in food technology and e-commerce. So, we thoroughly studied the market in Kochi to create an app that abides with the concept of delivering essentials found within a 10 km radius around you,” says Midhun.

Quiky comprises four apps with one back end. “We have a vendor app for restaurants and grocery stores. Usually, a restaurant order is conveyed physically to its kitchen. Our kitchen app sends the same directly without the interference of a third party. This can be useful at a time when direct communication has to be minimised. Along such similar lines, we have a Quiky food delivery app, a partner app, delivery partner app and a kitchen app,” he saya.  Currently, for its restaurant app, Quiky has biggies like Paragon on board. “We’re the sole app to be delivering their food and have acquired a two-year agreement with them,” Midhun says.

While Quiky has collaborated with finer brands, it will develop its own branded products soon known as ‘Quiky specials’. “The development phase is over. After product testing and server deployment, we shall release the same by June,” he added. Quiky will be available on Playstore after Friday. Currently, the app services Kochi and will be extended to other districts after the lockdown.

