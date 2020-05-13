STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Second batch of evacuees arrives from Maldives

INS Magar, the second ship deployed by the Indian Navy to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives, arrived at the Kochi port at 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Published: 13th May 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: INS Magar, the second ship deployed by the Indian Navy to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives, arrived at the Kochi port at 5.45pm on Tuesday. The ship, deployed as part of Operation Samudra Setu, brought 202 Indians who were stranded in Maldives due to suspension of international flights in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. 

According to the Navy, 91 repatriates who arrived in the ship are Keralites, while 83 are natives of Tamil Nadu. The remaining 28 persons hail from 15 other states. The vessel was docked at BTP Jetty of the Kochi port and the evacuees were subjected to medical examination and customs and immigration check at the terminal on arrival. The district administration, police, health, transport and various government agencies had made arrangements for transportation and quarantine facilities for the expatriates. Tamil Nadu had arranged buses to transport the expats to their native place.

Meanwhile, INS Jalashwa, the amphibious transport dock of the Navy, which brought 698 Indians from Maldives on its first evacuation mission on May 10, will set sail for Maldives on its second evacuation mission on Wednesday. The ship is expected to arrive at Port of Male on Thursday and will start its return journey with 700 expats on Friday.

“As many as 14 ships of the Navy have been staying prepared for evacuation mission under Operation Samudra Setu. The Navy is waiting for orders to deploy the ships to bring back expats,” said Navy spokesperson. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maldives Indian Navy
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp