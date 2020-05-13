Second batch of evacuees arrives from Maldives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: INS Magar, the second ship deployed by the Indian Navy to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives, arrived at the Kochi port at 5.45pm on Tuesday. The ship, deployed as part of Operation Samudra Setu, brought 202 Indians who were stranded in Maldives due to suspension of international flights in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the Navy, 91 repatriates who arrived in the ship are Keralites, while 83 are natives of Tamil Nadu. The remaining 28 persons hail from 15 other states. The vessel was docked at BTP Jetty of the Kochi port and the evacuees were subjected to medical examination and customs and immigration check at the terminal on arrival. The district administration, police, health, transport and various government agencies had made arrangements for transportation and quarantine facilities for the expatriates. Tamil Nadu had arranged buses to transport the expats to their native place.

Meanwhile, INS Jalashwa, the amphibious transport dock of the Navy, which brought 698 Indians from Maldives on its first evacuation mission on May 10, will set sail for Maldives on its second evacuation mission on Wednesday. The ship is expected to arrive at Port of Male on Thursday and will start its return journey with 700 expats on Friday.

“As many as 14 ships of the Navy have been staying prepared for evacuation mission under Operation Samudra Setu. The Navy is waiting for orders to deploy the ships to bring back expats,” said Navy spokesperson.