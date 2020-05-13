Stories from the web  

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Oru Lockdown Aparatha’, one of the most viewed web series, is rendering  relevant topics through relevant humour
 

Published: 13th May 2020 07:09 AM

A still from ‘Oru Lockdown Aparatha’

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: With people spending most of their time on social media these days, many lockdown web series’ have been rendered a hit. ‘Oru Lockdown Aparatha’, a series by Thiruvananthapuram-based director Anoop Bahuleyan stands out among this lot for its peculiar content that is being discussed and shared widely.  Despite the inconvenience presented by lockdown, ‘Oru Lockdown Aparatha’ was shot outdoors with some prominent artists. 

The series stars actors like Noby Marcos, Azeez Nedumangad, Kutty Akhil and Kavalayur Akhil, who wrote the script as well. Anoop became a familiar name with his YouTube channel ‘The Premier Padminii’, where he used to make funny videos revolving around everyday concepts. “I was working on the script of my first movie when the lockdown was declared. So the work was put on hold. I thought about ways to effectively use the lockdown period. That’s how we zeroed upon this series,” says Anoop.

Anoop Bahuleyan

‘Oru Lockdown Aparatha’ discusses topics like lockdown violation, manufacturing of illicit liquor and return of expats. All the episodes became instant hits and garnered lakhs of views in no time. “The episode on expats was planned after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a press meet that we shouldn’t stay away from the returning expats. However, our challenge was to present the content in a humorous way. Because people won’t be interested to see serious or sentimental subjects now. We also heard about people trying to violate lockdown using fake affidavits,” adds Anoop. The sixth episode of the series aired on Tuesday. 

The series was shot at Venjaramoodu. “All the artists and crew live nearby. The police officials gave us permission to shoot as the series has awareness elements and we shot with a limited number of people. Around four episodes were shot in a day.” Anoop and his team are really happy as they are getting great responses after each episode, even from celebrities. 

“I received a call from a producer after Sanjay sir (of Bobby-Sanjay duo) shared our video and said we will collaborate for a project in near future. Though established artists, Noby and Azeez are getting calls from many directors appreciating their performance. Many people message me asking when the next episode is coming out. Some of them even give suggestions. Though we are shooting under some limitations, I believe people are impressed by the outcome,” adds Anoop. Suraj Venjaramoodu is one of their  greatest supporters. “Suraj chettan has agreed to do an episode with us. But we should give a challenging character when someone of his calibre comes to act. I’m working on it,” says Anoop. The series is produced by Praveen P J. The team is planning to come up with a thriller web series when the lockdown gets over.

