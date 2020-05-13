STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE honours Covid warriors on International Nurses Day

The initiative organised in association with Medimix was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.

Published: 13th May 2020

Kerala agriculture minister VS Sunilkumar with nurses who were presented mementos. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Recognising the unending gumption and resilience of nurses in the country's battle against Covid-19, The New Indian Express honoured the angels in white on the occasion of International Nurses Day. The initiative organised in association with Medimix was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery on Tuesday.            

The minister presented a memento containing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s message and a bouquet to Ernakulam MCH nursing superintendent Santy Augustine and team at the function.

In his inaugural speech, Sunil Kumar congratulated the nurses for their selfless effort in treating Covid patients. "Every individual, irrespective of their status, will become weak after contracting a disease. However, the nursing community, through compassion and care, helps the patients recover and come back to life. That's the reason why we call them angels on earth. They risk their lives in the battle against Covid globally. I take this opportunity to remember those warriors who lost their lives while treating the patients," he said.              

The minister also appreciated TNIE and Medimix for organising the novel initiative. "A newspaper is considered the voice of the public. As a national daily, TNIE has been undertaking exceptional initiatives to spread awareness about Covid and has become the torchbearer of the campaign against the disease. The chief minister himself had appreciated its effort to distribute facemasks with the newspapers across the state. I appreciate the newspaper on behalf of the state government for organising such an event on International Nurses Day," said Sunil Kumar.

The nurses were elated to receive the mementos as a token of appreciation for their services. "It has been a story of survival for us for the past few years. Be it floods, Nipah or Covid-19, we looked after the patients while discharging our daily duties. Kerala will overcome the challenge together and we are happy that an organisation of such stature appreciates our efforts," said Santy Augustine.            

Delivering the welcome address, MCH principal-in-charge Dr Anil Kumar P said: "The nursing community is playing a crucial role in the global battle against the pandemic. It gives immense pleasure to recognise their exemplary act on International Nurses Day."    

Dr Ganesh Mohan, Resident Medical Officer, Ernakulam Government Medical College; Selbin Mathew, Deputy Manager, Medimix; Nandhu Kalesh, AGM-Sales, TNIE; Binoy P Daniel, Chief Manager (Marketing), TNIE, and Mary K D, state president, Kerala Government Nurses Union, were among those who attended the event.

