TNIE honours today’s Nightingales on International Nurses Day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Honouring nurses on International Nurses Day at a programme organised by The New Indian Express across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja on Tuesday said the nursing community was rendering exemplary services in attending to Covid-positive patients in the state.“Our nurses are ready to serve the people whenever an epidemic occurs. Their services are priceless,” Shailaja said. Nurses working in Covid-designated hospitals in the state were presented with mementos

with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s message.

The event was held in association with Medimix. At the function held in her office in the capital, Shailaja felicitated Reshma Mohandas, the nurse from Kottayam Medical College who attended to the state’s oldest Covid patients and helped them recover.

Transport Minister A K Saseendran hands over TNIE memento to Prasanna TP, and Sumathi VP, Nursing Officer-in-Charge and Nursing Superintendent respectively of Kozhikode MCH as part of felicitating nurses on International Nurses Day in Kozhikode. M Chandrasekharan, TNIE AGM, looks on | Manu R Mavelil

The minister appreciated Reshma for her efforts in helping treat the elderly couple, aged 93 and 88. The 32-year-old contracted the virus and later recovered from the disease. Alongside other nurses, Reshma took very good care of the elderly couple. The news of their recovery gained worldwide attention,” Shailaja said.

In the message inscribed in the mementos, the CM said: “In the midst of this pandemic, Malayali nurses around the world are leading the battle against it, from the forefront. They are serving as our ambassadors, even during these difficult times.”V S Sunil Kumar, agriculture minister, inaugurating the event in Kochi at a function held at MCH-Kalamassery, by presenting the memento to nursing superintendent Santy Augustine and team.