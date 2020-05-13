STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

TNIE honours today’s Nightingales on International Nurses Day

The minister appreciated Reshma for her efforts in helping treat the elderly couple, aged 93 and 88.

Published: 13th May 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar handing over the memento and bouquet to Sandy Augustine, MCH nursing superindent during International Nurses Day function jointly organized by The New Indian Express and Medimix at Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery on Tuesday. Selbin Mathew, Deputy Manager, Medimix; Nandhu Kalesh, AGM-Sales, TNIE are also seen | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Honouring nurses on International Nurses Day at a programme organised by The New Indian Express across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja on Tuesday said the nursing community was rendering exemplary services in attending to Covid-positive patients in the state.“Our nurses are ready to serve the people whenever an epidemic occurs. Their services are priceless,” Shailaja said. Nurses working in Covid-designated hospitals in the state were presented with mementos 
with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s message.

The event was held in association with Medimix. At the function held in her office in the capital, Shailaja felicitated Reshma Mohandas, the nurse from Kottayam Medical College who attended to the state’s oldest Covid patients and helped them recover. 

Transport Minister A K Saseendran hands over TNIE memento to Prasanna TP, and Sumathi VP, Nursing Officer-in-Charge and Nursing Superintendent respectively of Kozhikode MCH as part of felicitating nurses on International Nurses Day in Kozhikode. M Chandrasekharan, TNIE AGM, looks on  |  Manu R Mavelil

The minister appreciated Reshma for her efforts in helping treat the elderly couple, aged 93 and 88. The 32-year-old contracted the virus and later recovered from the disease. Alongside other nurses, Reshma took very good care of the elderly couple. The news of their recovery gained worldwide attention,” Shailaja said.

In the message inscribed in the mementos, the CM said: “In the midst of this pandemic, Malayali nurses around the world are leading the battle against it, from the forefront. They are serving as our ambassadors, even during these difficult times.”V S Sunil Kumar, agriculture minister, inaugurating the event in Kochi at a function held at  MCH-Kalamassery, by presenting the memento to nursing superintendent Santy Augustine and team. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Nurses Day
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp