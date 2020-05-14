Alkesh kumar may be next addl chief secy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), has been included in the list of four senior IAS belonging to the Kerala Cadre who are set to be promoted to the rank of additional Chief Secretary(ACS). V Venu, G Kamalavardhana Rao and Sarada Muraleedharan are the other three scheduled for promotion.

An Agricultural Sciences major, with an MBA in Rural Management, Sharma belongs to the IAS 1990 batch. He had earlier worked as CEO and MD of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd, besides a stint with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Before going on Central deputation, he had worked with Kerala State Industrial Development Corp and Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited.