Eye for detail

KOCHI: They say, if you make a career out of something you enjoy, you will never work for a day. Take Hawin Printo, for example. This 24-year-old Angamaly-based content creator found a way to bring to life two things he loves most – architecture and photography. Hawin has been interested in photography since school. “But when I reached college, I saw that people were working on their talents, and I decided to polish my photography skills,” he says. His journey from Canon 1100D to a Sony A7 evolved after he passed out of architecture college. Hawin is now a professional architecture photographer and an explorer wandering about, picking on the tasteful corners of the world.

Born to parents who love to travel, Hawin found himself a career in travelling. He now conducts photowalks and workshops for major brands like Nerolac, Realme and Samsung all over India – from Ooty and Munnar to Shimla and Srinagar. His presentation on a recent journey to Hampi will tell you how he sees differently. He writes, “Hampi forms the idea of a woman with the struggles she had to suffer and the blood she washed away. Somewhere between those scattered remains, her heart still reminisces, it beats stronger than ever” as an ode to the photographer in him.

He also discusses the “Indo-Saracenic architecture reflected in the thick built structure that cools the area, a sea breeze amidst the heated surroundings of a day. The walls of granite defended the city in seven lines of enclosure”.

The Hampi project, for Hawin, has been one that has been ongoing for a while. “I went there for the first time while in college, and have been there many times since. I would always miss an important frame and get to go back again,” he says. The same reflects in his indoor images of homes he shoots. The soothing evening light, movements in monochrome, the best reading corner in the house – all those details find their way to his frames.

“I think the key is placement. When I photograph an element – a house, a living space or a structure – I make sure that my entire frame speaks about it. Being an architect myself, I get to arrange those details, and that has helped my communication with clients,” he says.