Geotube work begins; residents apprehensive

Much to the relief of many, the preliminary work in connection with the installation of geotube has begun at two locations in Chellanam.

Published: 14th May 2020 07:19 AM

Irrigation Department officials monitoring the work at Chellanam

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Much to the relief of many, the preliminary work in connection with the installation of geotube has begun at two locations in Chellanam. Though Greenway Solutions, the company entrusted with the task, is hopeful of completing the work by June 20, the people here are not very optimistic.“Work progressing along the coast at Velankanni and Bazar is a welcome sight. Though the company promises to complete the work within the deadline set by the Irrigation Department, we are wary of it,” said Jinson Veluthamannumkal, a member of the West Kochi Coast Protection Samithi.

However, the residents and the Samithi will do everything to help the company. “Greenway Solutions claims to have the technical know-how to carry out the work, unlike the former contractor. But, the residents prefer to wait and see. They don’t want to be carried away since such promises havealways fallen short earlier,” said Jinson. 

Meanwhile,  officials with the Greenway Solutions are confident. “If not for the lockdown, we would have already completed the associated work by now,” said Anthony Anil, technical consultant. According to him, the delay in getting materials from Ahmedabad, Chennai and Mumbai pushed the dates back. “The initial plans had to be changed. We are getting materials from the local market and that too at a higher rate,” he said. The project cost was estimated at `5.5 crore. “But, as things delay, the cost escalates. Even now, the cost has increased considerably,” he said.

The tube laying work will begin on Monday. “We will be using two dredges and have found sand deposit extending to a depth of 200 m to 300 m in the sea bed,” said Anthony.  However, the Irrigation Department is all set to meet any contingencies. According to the executive engineer, if the geo tube work isn’t completed by June 28, the department will undertake emergency actions. “Geo bags will be placed along the coast as temporary protection against sea erosion,” he said. As for the areas where the geo-tubes aren’t being laid, geo bags are being placed. “For this, the Irrigation Department has already awarded a tender,” he added.

