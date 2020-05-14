MACFAST College to organise short story and short film competition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of their community outreach programme, ‘Arivum Athijeevanavum’, Radio MACFAST 90.4 FM, along with MACFAST College, Tiruvalla, is organising a short story competition ‘Thoolika’ for students of Classes V to XII. “The competition is being held to develop creative talents of students and also to encourage them to utilise their time effectively during the lockdown,’’ said MACFAST College principal and Radio MACFAST chairman Fr Cherian J Kottayil.

The entries should be based on how each contestant spent his or her leisure time during the lockdown. Attractive cash awards await the top three. The college is also organising a short film competition based on the topic for members of the general public, including school and college students. The duration of the film should not exceed three minutes.

The competitors can mail their entries to radiomacfast@gmail.com.

As part of the ongoing Digital India campaign, the organisers will provide free internet access to 100 school students from economically weaker sections. To avail the scheme, students of Classes VIII to XII should send copies of their school ID card, ration card and a passport photo to WhatsApp number +91 9744095454. For inquiries, please contact +91 8089458586.