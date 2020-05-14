STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, travel in partitioned cabs for enhanced safety

300 cabs adopt measure; polyfibre, PVC sheet materials in demand

Published: 14th May 2020

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: With no end in sight to Covid-19 scare, cab operators in Kochi have started adopting partitions to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers. As IT companies are all set to swing back to operational mode, more taxis are going for partitions made of various components, including fibreglass, in their cars.MGS Travels based in Kakkanad is one of the first taxi operators in city to use partition in their cabs.

M S Anil Kumar, managing director, MGS Travels, and also the vice-chairman of Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India, said that around 300 taxis in Kochi are fitted with partitions now. “The partitions made of various materials are used in taxis now. The fibreglass partition is expensive which seals the rear passenger side. We are also using partitions made of polycarbonate transparent sheets. The partitions can also be made of ordinary PVC sheets,” he said.

Fibreglass partition costs around R7,000, while the polycarbonate sheet partition will cost around R1,500. Partitions made of PVC sheets cost between R500 and 700. According to Sunil, now the taxis operating from airport are using partitions. “In Kochi, 60 per cent of taxis run as cabs and they mostly serve IT companies. Once IT companies resume operations, cabs will have to install partition for the safety of passengers. Waiting for Covid-19 to end won’t be a solution. We have to adapt to the situation,” he said.

However, using partition alone cannot ensure safety against the deadly virus. Taxi drivers have been instructed to clean the cars at least twice a day. Similarly, passengers will be permitted only after using sanitiser. Mask is also mandatory. Air conditioner will not be turned on. The driver will be wearing a mask and gloves. The passenger will not be permitted to touch door handles and the driver will open the door for them. “We are now getting enquiries from other states. We are also trying to separate driver seat so that passenger can be seated in the front seat as well. In the cabs running for IT companies, the security guard takes the front seat,” he said.

Kalapuraparambil Automobiles, which specialises in altering vehicles to caravans, has installed fibreglass partitions in cars. Most of the customers of the North Paravoor-based automobile workshop operate taxis to airport. “It takes around two hours to complete the installation work. However, these days fibreglass is in short supply. We could not find any fibreglass manufacturers in Kerala,” K M Shaiju, proprietor of Kalapuraparambil Automobile, said.

