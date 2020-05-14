Rs 42-lakh KMRL project to resolve waterlogging

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An ambitious endeavour involving three projects, the total cost of which comes to `42 lakh, for a lasting solution to the city’s perennial issue of waterlogging has been taken up by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL). These include construction of cross drains at Changampuzha Park and Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium(JLN) Metro stations, besides providing additional drain holes along the Aluva-Kaloor stretch.

Already, a cross drain to connect the drains at both sides of the Changampuzha Park Metro station has been built while the work on providing drain holes along the Aluva-Kaloor stretch is in the final stages.

“KMRL had decided to complete the pre-monsoon works by early March itself.

But the Covid pandemic upset the plans we had set. A special team was formed to execute and monitor the works. We are also part of the Operation Breakthrough and have been giving technical expertise and support to the various pre-monsoon initiatives of district administration for the past several months,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director, KMRL.