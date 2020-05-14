STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sharpen your reflexes

Air Force veteran B Sebastian is taking his krav maga lessons online to help his students with lockdown blues 

Published: 14th May 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By  Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the fitness industry nosediving under the Covid-19 pressure, a large section of the industry is finding innovative ways to reach out to and keep their client base busy and fit, despite the lockdown. B Sebastian, a certified krav maga instructor in Thiruvananthapuram, has been giving virtual krav maga lessons. Experts say virtual classrooms would be the next big thing as social distancing has become the new norm for everyone.

His institute, the International Ultimate Krav Maga Federation (IUKMF) here, is offering online classes for many clients from India and abroad.  Retired as an officer with the Indian Air Force, Sebastian became a professional krav maga instructor because of his passion for the art. He says krav maga, the self-defence martial art developed by the Israeli army, is one of the best ways to beat the lockdown blues.

“Krav maga is based on the instinctive reaction and natural reflexes of a person, which makes it simpler to master than other martial arts. Practsing krav maga would help reduce stress and improve the fitness of a person,” says Sebastian, who is an expert instructor in civilian krav maga, combat training and mixed martial arts. 

Sebastian claims to have gotten 10 new clients after the launch of the online class. His clientele includes working professionals, police officers, students and fitness enthusiasts. “We have introduced online games and challenges for our students to make the classes more interesting. Reflex-based games make learning more fun. Virtual classes are giving us more reach and we have decided to continue with it even after the lockdown,” says Sebastian. He also teaches krav maga for children, based on a different curriculum that fits them.

However, he admits that it is going to be a challenge to continue contactless training and a time would come when his students need to be partnered with somebody to get properly trained in krav maga. “Once the institute reopens, we will have to follow strict protocols to ensure the safety of the clients. We have decided to pair up two students for practice sessions and the partners will not change to ensure the safety of everyone,” says Sebastian.

His institute is giving special krav maga training for NSG commandos and some units under the special forces of the Indian Army. “I was with the Indian Airforce for 20 years and I started learning krav maga in 2012. I got the opportunity to train under grandmaster Vicky Kapoor of International Ultimate Krav Maga Federation and International krav maga experts from Israel,” says Sebastian. He launched his training institute in 2018, and now has four centres in Thiruvananthapuram – Jimmy George Sports Hub, Toronto Art Cafe at Pattoor, QFit Transformation Studio Vellayambalam and Tech Savio building at Kazhakoottam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp