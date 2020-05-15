Canal-cleaning work begins

KOCHI: The Koithara canal, the water flow of which has been lying stagnant for nearly two decades, will soon receive a new lease of life under Operation Breakthrough, a project helmed by the district administration. Cleaning activities have begun at the canal and is expected to be completed soon. According to officials, once the canal is restored, the water here will be channelised to the Vembanad lake in Thevara, which will in turn avertwaterlogging at Panampilly Nagar, Kadavanthara and Kochukadavanthra.
