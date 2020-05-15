STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

First special train from Delhi arrives in Ernakulam

Ernakulam South railway station saw hectic activities in the wee hours of Friday when the first train arrived with passengers.

Published: 15th May 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Arrangements made at the Ernakulam Junction railway station | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam South railway station saw hectic activities in the wee hours of Friday when the first train arrived with passengers. At the station, 269 passengers disembarked and they were received by designated teams comprising doctors and officials from various government departments. According to the district administration, all passengers hailing from Central Kerala disembarked at Ernakulam.

The special train to Kerala started from New Delhi on Wednesday. “Among the passengers, two persons are from Lakshadweep,” said a railway official.  According to Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar, the district administration had contacted 258 passengers over the phone. “Amog the passengers bound for Ernakulam, there are two pregnant women and two bed-ridden patients,” he said. According to him, all passengers had to register themselves on the COVID jagratha portal.

“But those who didn’t register were provided with the facility at the railway station. KSRTC buses had been arranged for passengers belonging to other districts,” said the minister. He said, “100 passengers had notified that they have made personal travel arrangements.” According to him, every passenger was checked for Covid symptoms. “For this, four teams, with two doctors each, were deployed at two places in the station. Meanwhile, the district administration also checked whether the passengers had necessary facilities to home quarantine themselves,” said the minister. He added the railway station was disinfected once all the passengers left.

Meanwhile, according to a district administration official, around 10 KSRTC buses were arranged to take the passengers to their respective districts. “Buses had been arranged for passengers from Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Ernakulam. For districts to which there were more number of passengers, four extra buses operated,” said the official.

Police extend help to returnees
Kochi: The Kochi City police had made elaborate security arrangements, including provisions for proper social distancing, for the 269 persons who arrived at Ernakulam Junction (South) railway station in the early hours of Friday on the first special train from New Delhi to the capital. The police had arranged KSRTC buses and private taxis for the passengers. ‘Emergency Railway Station’ stickers were pasted on these vehicles. Quarantine facilities were also arranged for 38 passengers who are from Ernakulam district. Meanwhile, a Shramik train departed from Ernakulam South railway station to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh with 1,417 guest workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
special train Kerala COVID 19
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp