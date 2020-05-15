STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INS Jalashwa sets sail for Maldives to bring second batch of Indian evacuees

Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa has set sail for the Maldives to bring the second batch of repatriates under Operation Samudra Setu. T

INS Jalashwa entering the Kochi shores with 698 Indians as part of ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa has set sail for the Maldives to bring the second batch of repatriates under Operation Samudra Setu. The ship is expected to dock at Male port in the wee hours of Friday and begin embarkation of Indian citizens who have already registered with the Indian Embassy in the Maldives.

The ship will leave Male port with 700 Indian citizens on Friday night and expected to reach Kochi port on Sunday. Earlier, Jalashwa had brought 698 Indian nationals to Kochi on May 10. The vessel had completed disinfection and sanitisation processes with special attention to the areas occupied by the previous set of repatriated citizens.The second batch of repatriates includes 100 women and children. The Indian nationals listed for evacuation will be screened medically, allotted IDs and their baggage sanitised before boarding the ship.

