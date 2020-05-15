Let’s muster the right spirit

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Let’s do it’, a 10-minute Malayalam short film portraying individual level-contributions and their collective result in tackling Covid-19 has garnered attention for its message. The film, written, directed and compiled by Kozhikode-based filmmaker Sudhas V narrates why we need to stick to the norms to emerge from this pandemic.

Shot on mobile phones, everything, from the conception of the movie to its release, took just 10 days. The film casts a bunch of fresh faces and popular film actors such as Suraj Venajaramoodu, Irshad Ali, Chandunath G and Akshay Radhakrishan. The huge support it received from actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran on social media has further given it a boost.Happy with the reception he got for his first short film, Sudhas thanked his team, especially the camera operators.

“Their inputs were valuable while making a sample video to help actors who were not familiar with the technicalities. They were very patient with me and assisted me till the end,” says Sudhas.Some of the new faces were selected through a casting call on Facebook. “We got around 240 entries, which was astonishing. We had to omit a few good actors because they didn’t have a 2K or 4K resolution phone camera. I felt bad about this later, so I am planning to give them roles in my upcoming projects,” he says.

The film and its success have motivated Sudhas, but the film is also inspiring many others. “I heard from an aspiring filmmaker who lost his legs in an accident four years ago. He lost hope and burned all the scripts that he had written. After seeing my film, he thinks he can do it too. That made me very happy,” he says. Sudhas is also considering the possibilities of shooting a full scale movie in a closed environment. “If the story is gripping, there is no reason as to why people won’t watch it. Mobile cameras can shoot an above average quality video now,” he said.