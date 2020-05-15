STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More facilities for expectant mothers at Govt MCH

Special arrangements have been made for those requiring emergency medical assistance, with separate ear-marked facilities for Covid positive and Covid negative patients.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With a large number of expectant mothers being repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Medical College Hospital (MCH) at Kalamassery is re-organising facilities for them, considering the requirements of quarantining and isolation. Treatment facilities for pregnant women who are required to be placed in quarantine have been set up on four floors of the hospital. Treatment facilities have been arranged for those nearing their full term and those with complications.

Special arrangements have been made for those requiring emergency medical assistance, with separate ear-marked facilities for Covid positive and Covid negative patients. Separate labour rooms and post-natal care rooms have also been demarcated, both for mothers as well as newborns. “Based on Covid test results, newborns requiring intensive care would be shifted to separate neo-natal ICUs,” said RMO Dr Ganesh Mohan. A total of 343 expectant mothers have been evacuated to Kochi from various countries since the commencement of the Vande Bharat Mission and 19 were brought to Kochi on warship INS Jalashwa as part of the Indian Navy’s Operation Samudra Setu. 

