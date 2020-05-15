STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Where there is a will

Diaguncart.com, a startup, decided to turn the lockdown to their advantage and is now aiding healthcare around the country

Published: 15th May 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when people and institutions are finding it tough to source masks, gloves and other medical accessories vital for the battle against Covid-19, three young entrepreneurs based in Kochi, Muscat and Kozhikode have come up with an innovative idea. The plan was to help the society despite the efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on their own business. “Our startup is based in Kochi and develops software and applications. We were going great with our GST compliant point-of-sale package. That is when the pandemic struck,” said Jijy Philip, co-founder, Diaguncart.com. The startup was launched by Jijy Philip, Habeeb Rehman and Abhilash Vijayan.

Instead of being cowed down by the negative effects of Covid lockdown, the three of them decided to come up with something relevant. “That’s how we decided to launch this e-cart,” Jijy said. Diaguncart.com taps into the same product that brought them down earlier. “We turned the tables to make it work,” he said.
Diaguncart.com offers a wide variety of materials and equipment that aid the battle against coronavirus.

“Our website sells infrared thermometers, masks, sanitisers, automatic sanitiser dispenser, battery-operated sprayers, face shields, gloves and PPE kits among others. We source the products from across India, from their original manufacturers and bring everything together on a single platform. We have been able to pass on real price benefits to our customers,” said Habeeb Rahaman, the co-founder.

According to him, Air India Express, Kochi Metro, Naval Armament Depot, KSDP, ICAR, Kudumbashree Mission, Oberon Mall and US Technology come under the clientele. “We are getting orders from countries like Sri Lanka and the UAE. We attribute our quick growth to the diversity we offer and timely delivery.

For instance, we are one of the very few suppliers to provide sanitisers in sachets. We also cater to orders from across India. We delivered a big shipment of masks to an institution in Mumbai last week. If you ask me, every situation is an opportunity. It is upto us to look through the crisis and find them,” said Habeeb.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp