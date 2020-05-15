Where there is a will

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when people and institutions are finding it tough to source masks, gloves and other medical accessories vital for the battle against Covid-19, three young entrepreneurs based in Kochi, Muscat and Kozhikode have come up with an innovative idea. The plan was to help the society despite the efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on their own business. “Our startup is based in Kochi and develops software and applications. We were going great with our GST compliant point-of-sale package. That is when the pandemic struck,” said Jijy Philip, co-founder, Diaguncart.com. The startup was launched by Jijy Philip, Habeeb Rehman and Abhilash Vijayan.

Instead of being cowed down by the negative effects of Covid lockdown, the three of them decided to come up with something relevant. “That’s how we decided to launch this e-cart,” Jijy said. Diaguncart.com taps into the same product that brought them down earlier. “We turned the tables to make it work,” he said.

Diaguncart.com offers a wide variety of materials and equipment that aid the battle against coronavirus.

“Our website sells infrared thermometers, masks, sanitisers, automatic sanitiser dispenser, battery-operated sprayers, face shields, gloves and PPE kits among others. We source the products from across India, from their original manufacturers and bring everything together on a single platform. We have been able to pass on real price benefits to our customers,” said Habeeb Rahaman, the co-founder.

According to him, Air India Express, Kochi Metro, Naval Armament Depot, KSDP, ICAR, Kudumbashree Mission, Oberon Mall and US Technology come under the clientele. “We are getting orders from countries like Sri Lanka and the UAE. We attribute our quick growth to the diversity we offer and timely delivery.

For instance, we are one of the very few suppliers to provide sanitisers in sachets. We also cater to orders from across India. We delivered a big shipment of masks to an institution in Mumbai last week. If you ask me, every situation is an opportunity. It is upto us to look through the crisis and find them,” said Habeeb.