Ambulances hired by train passengers to go home seized from Ernakulam Junction

By Express News Service

LOCHI: The city police on Friday seized two ambulances from Ernakulam Junction railway station, after finding that they were hired by passengers who arrived in the Thiruvananthapuram-bound special train from New Delhi. The police warned those arriving on special flights and trains against hiring ambulances for transportation.

In a press release, the city police said ambulances were not meant to be used as taxis, and that those found transporting passengers will face confiscation, in addition to the suspension of the driver’s licence. Similarly, hiring taxis to transport passengers arriving at railway stations and airports will also not be allowed.

Enough ambulances have been arranged at the railway station, but they will only be used to transport symptomatic persons to the hospital, the police said. Passengers who arrived at the railway station on Friday were sent home in nine KSRTC buses, 99 taxis and private vehicles and the drivers of the private vehicles were directed to enter home quarantine.