Busy days for KSRTC

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The business of KSRTC has certainly taken a hit but the public transporter is having busy days as 302 services have been run from Ernakulam as part of Covid-19 operations since May 1. KSRTC buses are becoming a lifeline for people coming from abroad as well as migrant workers who are leaving the state.V M Thajudheen Sahib, District Transport Officer, Ernakulam, said it is not an off-time for KSRTC employees.

As many as 75 services have been operated from Kochi airport for transporting people who arrived from abroad. Similarly, 198 services have been run to transport migrant workers from different parts of the district to railway stations since May 1. As many as 19 buses were used to transport Indian nationals who arrived at Kochi via ships. Other than that, 10 buses are being readied to transport Keralites who will arrive by train from other states.

“We operated some buses for health officials in April. As Kochi airport and seaport are witnessing a number of arrivals, more buses are being made operational. The bus drivers and assistants are given direction by the health department to perform their duties while transporting people from airport and seaport,” he said.

Other than these activities, Covid-19 maintenance works are also being carried over in full swing. Mechanical staff at the workshops are undertaking repair work so that the maximum number of buses become operational when the lockdown is lifted.

Buses on lease

KSRTC has a large fleet of buses which were taken on lease. These include over 50 electric buses which operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. These buses are maintained by their respective owners during the lockdown period.

Frontrunner

