Corrugated box-makers in distress

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The corrugated box manufacturing industry is facing a major crisis due to the increase in the prices of raw materials like kraft paper and duplex board, said Kerala Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association (KeCBMA). During the lockdown, the price of kraft paper has gone up by `5, which is more than 25 per cent of the pre-lockdown price. The price of duplex board has witnessed an increase of `1.5 per kg during the month of March.

Xavier Jose, president, KeCBMA, said the price rise was caused by the shortage of waste paper and restrictions imposed on import. He said the prices will rise again if the lockdown continues. “In such a scenario, the manufacturers will be forced to increase prices by 20 to 25 per cent. But, the current situation is such that it won’t be possible to increase prices as most industries are going through a crisis,” said Xavier Jose.

According to the organisation, the labour-oriented sector has also been hit badly by manpower shortage following the return of guest workers. “To retain the employees, manufacturers are forced to pay higher wages. It will further aggravate the situation. Though the moratorium announced by the Central government for three months on GST, bank interest and KSEB bill offer some relief, it won’t be enough,” KeCBMA office-bearers said in a release.