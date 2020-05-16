STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Corrugated box-makers in distress

Xavier Jose, president, KeCBMA, said the price rise was caused by the shortage of waste paper and restrictions imposed on import.

Published: 16th May 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The corrugated box manufacturing industry is facing a major crisis due to the increase in the prices of raw materials like kraft paper and duplex board, said Kerala Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association (KeCBMA). During the lockdown, the price of kraft paper has gone up by `5, which is more than 25 per cent of the pre-lockdown price. The price of duplex board has witnessed an increase of `1.5 per kg during the month of March.

Xavier Jose, president, KeCBMA, said the price rise was caused by the shortage of waste paper and restrictions imposed on import. He said the prices will rise again if the lockdown  continues. “In such a scenario, the manufacturers will be forced to increase prices by 20 to 25 per cent. But, the current situation is such that it won’t be possible to increase prices as most industries are going through a crisis,” said Xavier Jose.

According to the organisation, the labour-oriented sector has also been hit badly by manpower shortage following the return of guest workers. “To retain the employees, manufacturers are forced to pay higher wages. It will further aggravate the situation. Though the moratorium announced by the Central government for three months on GST, bank interest and KSEB bill offer some relief, it won’t be enough,” KeCBMA office-bearers said in a release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp