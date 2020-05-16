STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Paddy field filled illegally AS admn battles Covid-19

Residents say filling of land near HMT Junction picked up pace during lockdown 

Published: 16th May 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Soil dumped on the paddy field at Karippassery near HMT Junction in Kalamassery | A Sanesh

By ​Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the district administration is busy battling Covid-19, a few have used the opportunity to illegally fill paddy and wetlands in the district. In a stark violation of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008, a two-acre paddy field at Karippassery near HMT Junction in Kalamassery here is being filled by some people gradually. 

Residents allege the filling, which started before the lockdown was announced, picked up pace when government machinery focused on containing the pandemic.  “It is depressing to see that they are using the crisis to fast-track their illegal activities. The area housed serene paddy fields and filling available plots will lead to acute water crisis. Earlier, police would often patrol the area to prevent such activities. Now that they are busy with Covid-19 measures, landowners are filling the land,” said a nearby resident who did not wish to be named.   

Civic body officials said they had not come across any incident of land filling recently. “We received such a complaint from Kaipadamugal a few months ago and immediately stopped the filling. If someone complains to us, we will definitely take stringent action,” said Kalamassery municipality chairperson Rukiya Jamal.

Environmentalists said filling of wetlands is rampant during summer and official apathy has led to its continuation. “We know about their workload at present, However, officials are giving least priority to curtail prevent filling of land. Also, their unholy nexus with property developers is preventing people from reporting such matters. Despite consecutive natural calamities, we have not learnt any lesson and rectified our mistakes. Immediate and strict action is the only solution to control such activities,” said an activist

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp