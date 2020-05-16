Paddy field filled illegally AS admn battles Covid-19

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the district administration is busy battling Covid-19, a few have used the opportunity to illegally fill paddy and wetlands in the district. In a stark violation of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008, a two-acre paddy field at Karippassery near HMT Junction in Kalamassery here is being filled by some people gradually.

Residents allege the filling, which started before the lockdown was announced, picked up pace when government machinery focused on containing the pandemic. “It is depressing to see that they are using the crisis to fast-track their illegal activities. The area housed serene paddy fields and filling available plots will lead to acute water crisis. Earlier, police would often patrol the area to prevent such activities. Now that they are busy with Covid-19 measures, landowners are filling the land,” said a nearby resident who did not wish to be named.

Civic body officials said they had not come across any incident of land filling recently. “We received such a complaint from Kaipadamugal a few months ago and immediately stopped the filling. If someone complains to us, we will definitely take stringent action,” said Kalamassery municipality chairperson Rukiya Jamal.

Environmentalists said filling of wetlands is rampant during summer and official apathy has led to its continuation. “We know about their workload at present, However, officials are giving least priority to curtail prevent filling of land. Also, their unholy nexus with property developers is preventing people from reporting such matters. Despite consecutive natural calamities, we have not learnt any lesson and rectified our mistakes. Immediate and strict action is the only solution to control such activities,” said an activist