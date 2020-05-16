Pre-monsoon drain connectivity works of CSML in final stages

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The pre-monsoon drain connectivity and drain placing works initiated by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) have reached the final stages. At present, CSML is developing over 100 roads in the city using `197.34 crore. These include 10 smart roads in Ernakulam and West Kochi having a total length of 51.52km.

A new cross culvert through Subhash Bose park, opposite the Kanayannur taluk office entrance and Athira silks, has been built to improve drain connectivity and reduce waterlogging in the area during the monsoon. Works at Durbar Hall Ground Road, Abraham Madamaakal Road, Menaka Junction, Shanmugham Road are also progressing.

“We started pre-monsoon works as early as March. CSML expects to complete the works before the start of the monsoon,” said CSML CEO Alkesh Kumar Sharma. The work, envisaged under “Smart Roads and other roads”, is expected to be completed by July.