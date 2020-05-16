Removal of silt from Thevara canal starts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The removal of silt accumulated at the mouth of Thevara canal started on Friday as part of the second phase of Operation Breakthrough. A fund of `93 lakh is being used for the purpose. The district administration believes that removing the silt will aid the flow of water from other canals and drains in the city during the rain.

The clearing of silt from the mouths of Perandoor and Chelavanur canals will begin soon. The district administration expects to wrap up the second phase before the end of the month. With the removal of the silt, water flow in Koithara canal will normalise which will help in preventing flooding at Kadavanthra and Panampilly Nagar. The removed silt will be disposed at Brahmapuram.