ASHA of an entire community

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since Covid-19 struck, ASHA workers in the state have been working overtime — some even without pay — acting as a connection between health officials and those in quarantine. They fear for their health and that of their loved ones. But they know they play a crucial role in the state’s fight against the pandemic. Express examines

Faseela’s day starts at the crack of dawn, with a cup of tea she makes for herself at 5am. As her family remains sound asleep, she rushes to finish her house chores before heading out to work by 8am. Entrusted with the task of keeping tabs on the health of an entire community, the 40-year-old ASHA worker takes her work very seriously, and her responsibilities have become bigger and far riskier in the Covid times.With the Kerala government roping in all ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers to contain Covid-19, they, along with healthcare workers and police, form the frontline in the war against the pandemic. Footsoldiers of the health department, they are the grass-root functionaries who drive the state’s health policy.

For Faseela, a normal day involves reaching out and spreading awareness about issues affecting health to every family in her ward, which comprises around 500 houses. But these are not normal times. Besides the usual weekly targets, Asha workers are now involved in monitoring people under quarantine, returnees and their close contacts and ensuring supply of medicines and food.

“I look afterwards number 46 along with three others. We take a door-to-door survey of families and record health status of individuals. This report is submitted to the health department and local self-government bodies. The survey has proved to be an effective way of monitoring public health. We have now updated the details of all residents. As part of Covid-19 prevention activities, we have to ensure that home quarantine facilities are up to prescribed standards, and also see to it that families and persons advised home quarantine stay at home and maintain social distancing,” said Faseela, a mother two who resides at Nedumpilly in Kochi with her autorickshaw driver husband.

Generally, ASHA workers have their work for the week pre-planned — Mondays for nutrition classes, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for checking blood pressure of those of 50 years of age and above at Primary Health Centres, Thursdays for visiting homes to spread awareness on communicable diseases and inspect the surroundings, Fridays for palliative and Saturdays are vaccination days for children aged below 5. Due to the pandemic, Sundays are also working days now, devoted to spreading awareness on Covid-19.

Sunil, junior health inspector of Kochi Corporation, said committees have been set up at local-body level to coordinate and keep track of Covid-19 spread. “Each committee, comprising the panchayat president, opposition leader, police officials, anganwadi workers and ASHA workers, closely monitors community health and supplies essentials,” he said.

“Detailed reports of our daily activities are sent to district medical officers and the local bodies, and we coordinate our work with the junior health inspectors to keep track of those who are home-quarantined. Since we interact with the families regularly, we know them well and they inform us when people from other districts, states or foreign countries come,” said Sheeja A S, another ASHA worker. The 45-year-old resident of Palazhi, Thrissur has been an ASHA worker for than 12 years.

“It does scare me, after all, to be out there interacting with people, who may very well test positive for the virus the next day. Thankfully, that has not happened till now. I have two children of my own, and I do worry about their state if something were to happen to me,” said Faseela. The ASHA workers are paid Rs 4,500 a month. “Though the state government had announced an increase of Rs 500, some of us are yet to receive it,” said Sheeja.

“The key to keeping the spread of the virus in check is to ensure that the home quarantine system is a success. Kerala has managed to do that thanks to the efforts of ASHA workers, who are the first to alert local bodies and the health department in case any suspected case turns up,” said a National Health Mission (NHM) official.