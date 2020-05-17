 HC to reopen on May 18 with regulations

KOCHI: The High Court will reopen on May 18 after the summer vacation. The sitting and court proceedings have been regulated and etiquettes have been redrawn in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. KSRTC will ply buses on designated routes to transport High Court staff. As per the guidelines issued, only six advocates will be allowed at a time inside the court hall.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Cyclone 'Amphan' intensifies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern turned away from cafe under COVID-19 rules
ACP deployed at Rashtrapati Bhawan tests positive for coronavirus
Sitharaman goes Dutch to bear costs of revival, but will it help?
Will BCCI start IPL? Sports complexes allowed to open in Lockdown 4.0
Vidyut Jammwal praises Dehradun fireman for 'Operation Sanjivni'