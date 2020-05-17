INS Jalashwa to dock at Kochi port by 10 am on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian Navy’s amphibious transport dock INS Jalashwa, which is on an evacuation mission is expected to dock at Kochi port by 10am on Sunday. The ship, on its second trip to evacuate Indians stranded in the Maldives under Operation Samudra Setu, will bring 588 Indians, including 497 men, 70 women and 21 children. According to the Navy, six of the evacuees are pregnant women.

Though the passengers had boarded the ship around 6pm on Friday, after completing the medical check ups and immigration process, the ship could not set sail from Port of Male due to inclement weather. Heavy rain and strong wind had delayed the ship’s return journey. Finally, the ship started its return journey at 7.30am on Saturday. INS Jalashwa had brought 698 Indians from Maldives on the first phase of evacuation on May 10.