MLA booked for violating social distancing norms

Angamaly mla Roji M John and 14 others were booked under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance for violating social distancing norms.

Published: 17th May 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Angamaly mla Roji M John and 14 others were booked under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance for violating social distancing norms. According to Kalady police, the case was registered on Thursday after they received a complaint in this regard. The MLA inaugurated a programme at Kalady division, where he distributed facemasks to children. A few women and children also clicked selfies with him during the programme. A section of people lodged a complaint against the MLA, George T P, Angamaly block panchayat member, the organiser and a few local Congress leaders. 

Meanwhile, George T P said he came to know about the case from media reports. “Police have not intimated us about the case so far. After noticing that the children were not getting masks, we organised a programme to distribute it to them. The programme was conducted by strictly adhering to social distancing norms. The masks were distributed to five kids at a time. A few children and their parents took selfies and this was cited as violation,” said George.

