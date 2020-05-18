STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Houses built under KPCC’s flood relief ops handed over

The two houses constructed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for the flood victims of Cheranalloor were handed over to beneficiaries on Saturday.

Published: 18th May 2020

keys, House keys

Representational image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The two houses constructed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for the flood victims of Cheranalloor were handed over to beneficiaries on Saturday. The construction was completed under the supervision of Hibi Eden, MP.

Hibi, who was the MLA of Ernakulam at the time of the 2018 floods, brought the plight of Antony and Mary, residents of Cheranalloor, to the notice of then KPCC president M M Hasan. Later, funds were handed over during the tenure of present KPCC president Mullapppally Ramachandran. 90 per cent of the work was was completed before the lockdown. Ernakulam DCC president T J Vinodh, MLA, was also present.

