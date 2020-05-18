Operation Setu Samudra: INS Jalashwa brings back 588 from Maldives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The third group of Indians stuck in the Maldives reached Kochi on-board the Navy’s INS Jalashwa on Sunday, as part of the second phase of Operation Setu Samudra. The 588 evacuees included people from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Lakshadweep. Among the evacuees, 70 were women (six pregnant) and 21 were children.

Three of the evacuees, one each from Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, who exhibited Covid-19 symptoms, were shifted to the Karuvelipady taluk hospital, a statement said here. The warship berthed alongside Samudrika Cruise Terminal of Kochi port at 11:30am and was received by the state government, district administration and port trust authorities, the release said.

“Extensive arrangements were made for streamlining Covid screening and immigration procedures and for transporting the evacuated Indian nationals to their respective districts and states for further quarantine,” it said. The ship had departed from Male on Saturday, a day after its scheduled departure on May 15 owing to inclement weather. The first group of 698 persons evacuated from the Maldives was brought to Kochi port on May 10 by INS Jalashwa, while the second group of 202 persons reached Kochi on Navy’s INS Magar on May 12.